Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Missed-Info Podcast: Episode 1

Measles: Separating Fact From Fear
The Hundredth Monkey
and
Robyn Chuter
Mar 06, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

After a long Hiatus, Robyn & I get back together to discuss the hot topic of the moment in the USA. Measles.

Following on from the article which I wrote tearing down some of the assumptions about this virus and its potential impact, Robyn & I discuss the numbers to give you a bit of an overview of the facts so you can make rational decisions if you or someone you know is thinking of taking the MMR vaccine or giving it to one of their children.

Please read the references in the article below and always do your own research before making any final decisions.

Measles: Separating Fact from Fear

The Hundredth Monkey
·
Mar 3
Measles: Separating Fact from Fear

Measles: Separating Fact from Fear

Read full story

Discussion about this video

The Hundredth Monkey
The Hundredth Monkey Podcast
When ideas are discussed with an open mind, you can change your perception of reality.. even if you don't hold these ideas to be true.
I discuss topics you may not agree with, some I don't agree with, but they are discussions that need to be put out there.
Like a rainforest which is only healthy when it grows in companionship and competition with other plants, humans grow best when we have a range of opinions and personalities with input. We don’t have to, nor should we agree with all of them but we never grow when we hold on to our beliefs and dogmas, staying in a comfortable echo chamber.
The hundredth monkey effect is the theory that even a single addition of a new awareness can significantly strengthen the field of awareness to the extent that it is picked up by almost everyone within a short period.
In other words, when a certain number achieves an awareness, a critical mass you could say, then the new awareness may be communicated from mind to mind.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Hundredth Monkey
Robyn Chuter
Writes Empowered! Subscribe
Recent Episodes
A Heart To Heart With Peter McCullough
  The Hundredth Monkey