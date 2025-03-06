Missed-Info Podcast: Episode 1

After a long Hiatus, Robyn & I get back together to discuss the hot topic of the moment in the USA. Measles.
Following on from the article which I wrote tearing down some of the assumptions about this virus and its potential impact, Robyn & I discuss the numbers to give you a bit of an overview of the facts so you can make rational decisions if you or someone you know is thinking of taking the MMR vaccine or giving it to one of their children.
Please read the references in the article below and always do your own research before making any final decisions.
