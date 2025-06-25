Missed-Info Podcast: Episode 3

The Hundredth Monkey Podcast

When ideas are discussed with an open mind, you can change your perception of reality.. even if you don't hold these ideas to be true.

I discuss topics you may not agree with, some I don't agree with, but they are discussions that need to be put out there.

Like a rainforest which is only healthy when it grows in companionship and competition with other plants, humans grow best when we have a range of opinions and personalities with input. We don’t have to, nor should we agree with all of them but we never grow when we hold on to our beliefs and dogmas, staying in a comfortable echo chamber.

The hundredth monkey effect is the theory that even a single addition of a new awareness can significantly strengthen the field of awareness to the extent that it is picked up by almost everyone within a short period.

In other words, when a certain number achieves an awareness, a critical mass you could say, then the new awareness may be communicated from mind to mind.

