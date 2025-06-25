The Hundredth Monkey

Missed-Info Podcast: Episode 3
Missed-Info Podcast: Episode 3

Bomb Iran!
Jun 25, 2025
Wes Clarke 7

Zbigniew Brzezinski - The Grand Chessboard

https://www.amazon.com.au/Grand-Chessboard-American-Geostrategic-Imperatives/dp/0465027261

Norman Dodd interview re the Carnegie Foundation and WWI:

Path to Persia

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf - see Ch 5, 'Leave it to Bibi: allowing or encouraging an Israeli military strike

